Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Landmark Examination Act And Staff Selection Reforms

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 15: In a significant move to ensure free and fair recruitment processes, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved the enactment of “The Arunachal Pradesh Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act 2024” and encadrement of 13 categories of posts of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) into common cadre of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service and Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Service Common Cadre.

The new act, aimed at preventing and curbing malpractices during recruitment examinations, includes stringent penalties and imprisonment with a fine up to Rs 1 crore. The draft bill will be tabled in the upcoming session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly for discussion.

The Cabinet’s decision to encadre APSSB posts into common cadre will bring systematic human resource management and enable officers from APCS and APSS to be transferred to APSSB on a tenure basis for three years.

The Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers were also briefed on the implementation strategy of three new criminal laws aimed at enhancing public safety and streamlining legal procedures.

This move is expected to bring transparency and accountability to the recruitment process in Arunachal Pradesh.