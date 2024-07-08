Tripura: Successful Kidney Transplant Marks Milestone for GBP Hospital, Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 08, 2024: In a landmark achievement for medical care in Tripura, the first successful kidney transplant was performed at GBP Hospital, Agartala. The complex procedure, spanning five hours, involved a collaborative effort between medical teams from Shija Hospital, Manipur, and GBP Hospital, Agartala.

Speaking at a press briefing shortly after the operation, Medical Superintendent Shankar Chakraborty expressed satisfaction with the outcome. “This milestone was made possible through the joint efforts of Shija Hospital and GBP Hospital,” Chakraborty remarked. He highlighted a strategic Memorandum of Understanding between the two hospitals, under which Shija Hospital will mentor GBP Hospital doctors over a five-year period. “With three years of intensive training under Shija Hospital’s guidance, we aim to independently conduct such surgeries,” he added gratefully acknowledging the support of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

The transplant, performed free of cost, was a heartfelt gesture of a mother donating her kidney to her ailing son. The state government covered all expenses, including travel, accommodation, and an honorarium for the twelve-member medical team from Shija Hospital and Research Center, Manipur. Notably, Rs 88 lakh was allocated for state-of-the-art equipment required for kidney transplantation.

Following successful operations in Assam and Manipur, Tripura now joins the ranks as the third Northeastern state to accomplish this medical feat.

This significant achievement underscores Tripura’s commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and expertise within the region.