Tripura: BSF Nabs Five Bangladeshis in Special Operation at Belonia Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 19, 2024: In a special operation based on specific intelligence, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into Indian territory near the Tripura’s Belonia border area under south district. The operation took place at 22:30 hrs and resulted in the capture of three females, one male, and one boy.

The detainees have been identified as: Nazima Begum, 40, Salma Begum, 50, Nazima Begum, 28, Yasim Sheikh, 11, and Md Akhter, 34.

All individuals are residents of the Madaripur and Barisal districts in Bangladesh. They were found in possession of Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, and were reportedly heading towards various locations in Delhi. The BSF is currently interrogating the detainees for further information.

In response to increasing infiltration attempts, the BSF has intensified surveillance and monitoring of suspected touts and their activities. The focus is on dismantling networks that facilitate illegal migration by providing shelter, logistics, and fake documents for easy and unchecked movement within India.

The BSF remains committed to cracking down on illegal migration by Bangladeshi nationals and has significantly increased vigilance in border areas to prevent such activities.