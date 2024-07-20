Sikkim Chief Minister Meets Spiritual Leader, Seeks Blessings For State’s Prosperity

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, July 20: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with His Eminence Khenchen Rigzin Dorjee at their official residence on July 20, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to promoting spiritual growth, social harmony, and overall well-being.

During the meeting, CM Tamang sought divine blessings from the esteemed spiritual leader, praying for peace, prosperity, and harmony to flourish throughout Sikkim. He expressed deep reverence for His Eminence’s wisdom and leadership, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude for His Eminence’s continued support and guidance, pledging to work tirelessly towards a brighter future for the people of Sikkim.

“I had the honor of meeting His Eminence Khenchen Rigzin Dorjee at their official residence this morning. The esteemed spiritual leader graciously accepted the invitation to visit, imparting blessings and guidance to the people of Sikkim,” CM Tamang wrote on Facebook.

The meeting highlights the state government’s emphasis on spiritual growth and social harmony, seeking divine blessings for the prosperity and well-being of Sikkim’s citizens.