Tripura: Student Protests Erupt at Noagaon Krishnanagar Higher Secondary School Over Teacher Transfers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 23, 2024: In a wave of student activism sweeping through the villages and hills of the state, students of Noagaon Krishnanagar Higher Secondary School located near GB Hospital in the Agartala city, have been protesting since Tuesday morning. The protests erupted following the transfer of a beloved English teacher Dibyendu Saha, who joined the school on deputation two years ago.

Saha’s arrival marked a significant transition for the school, upgrading it from secondary to higher secondary status. However, the transfer order has sparked outrage among students who view it as a grave injustice by the education department. “We need teachers who understand and support us,” one student asserted, adding, “Transferring Dibyendu Sir is like taking away our hopes for better education.”

The situation intensified as students also directed their ire towards the headmistress, Smriti Nath, accusing her of creating a restrictive environment. “She took away our freedom,” claimed another student. “We can’t even sit and talk outside of class. We feel oppressed and unheard.”

Despite the protests, the headmistress tried to maintain order. When students attempted to lock the school, Nath intervened, seizing the keys. The confrontation escalated as students surrounded Nath, accusing her of negligence and poor management. “There are more than 350 students here, and most teachers don’t conduct classes properly,” a student leader stated. “Our demands are simple: keep the teachers who care about us and our education.”

Eyewitnesses reported that the protest seemed well-organized, suggesting a premeditated effort to challenge the administration’s decision. “Since Monday, provocative statements have been made to inflame the students,” a teacher remarked under anonymity.

As the day progressed, the school premises became a hotspot of tension, with students determined to make their voices heard. The headmistress and other school officials now face the difficult task of addressing the students’ concerns while ensuring that educational activities resume without further disruption.