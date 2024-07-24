Central Government Unveils Public Welfare Budget for 2024-25: MP Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 24, 2024: In a landmark move, the central government has unveiled its public welfare budget for the financial year 2024-25. West Tripura’s Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb extended his gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their roles in shaping the budget.

Speaking in the budget session of Parliament on Wednesday, Deb highlighted the financial progress of the country since Prime Minister Modi assumed office in 2014. “Under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country has witnessed significant financial improvements,” Deb stated. He praised the Finance Minister for presenting a robust budget of approximately 48 lakh crore rupees for the fiscal year. This budget marks an 18.2 percent increase in capital expenditure compared to the previous year, which, according to Deb, will greatly benefit government projects and infrastructure development.

Deb noted that the new budget will allocate over 4 lakh 82 thousand crores to states across India. He expressed his appreciation to Sitharaman for the focus on public welfare, stating, “This budget is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable development across all sections of society.”

The MP also underscored the government’s focus on employment and skill development. “Over the next five years, a new initiative will provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in the top 500 organizations,” Deb announced. He emphasized that this move would empower young women nationwide, reflecting Prime Minister Modi’s dedication to youth welfare.

In addition, the budget allocates 1 lakh 48 thousand crores for education, resources, and skills development. Deb highlighted the continuity of free ration distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another five years, further supporting the upliftment of rural and impoverished communities.

Deb compared the current administration’s achievements with past regimes, noting that India now leads in milk production, a position it did not hold during the Congress government’s tenure. He also praised Modi’s emphasis on women’s empowerment, citing the reservation of 33 percent of government jobs for women.

In a critical tone, Deb reminisced about past political events, remarking on the imposition of President’s Rule in Tripura during Congress rule and the subsequent rise of CPM. He sarcastically noted the recent political alignments in West Bengal, reflecting on the shifting alliances.

Concluding his speech, Deb confidently projected the BJP’s future dominance, asserting, “The BJP will remain in power until 2047, with a projected return of over 400 seats in the next elections.” He contrasted this with the lack of engagement from Congress leaders, pointing out that Prime Minister Modi has made extensive visits to the North Eastern region, totaling 90 days, unlike his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who never visited Tripura despite his Rajya Sabha position from Assam.