Manipur Family Refuses To Perform Final Rites For Teenage Daughter Until Body is Returned

NET Web Desk

Imphal, 24 July: Hijam Kulajit, father of Hijam Linthoingambi, held a press conference at his residence in Sagolband Tongbram Leikai, Imphal West today declaring that the family will not perform the final rites until Linthoingambi’s body is brought back. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” initiative, calling it mere rhetoric without sincere action.

The Manipur government announced last September that two Meitei students, who had gone missing in July, were murdered and that the case had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This statement followed the circulation of photos on social media showing Hijam Linthoingambi (17) and Phijam Hemjit (20), both from Imphal, in distressing circumstances.

Police suspect that Kuki militants are responsible for the students’ deaths. One photo shows the two students seated with two armed men standing behind them, while another shows their bodies on the ground, one of them beheaded.