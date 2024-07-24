Sikkim Tourism Wins Two Prestigious Awards At Travel & Tourism Fair

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, July 24: Sikkim Tourism has been honored with two prestigious awards at the recent Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) held in Kolkata.

The awards include ‘The Best Eco-Friendly State Award’ and ‘The Most Promising Rural & Homestay Destination’.

Sikkim Minister Tourism and Civil Aviation Tshering Thendup Bhutia and Advisor cum MLA Sudesh Subba met with CM Prem Singh Tamang-Golay to share the achievement.

The CM congratulated the Tourism department, writing on social media, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Tourism department family for their hard work and dedication… I dedicate these awards to the people of Sikkim.”

The awards recognize Sikkim’s commitment to sustainable tourism and its efforts to promote rural and homestay destinations.

Principal Secretary Tourism Shri C.S Rao, Principal Chief Engineer cum Nodal Officer Neeraj Pradhan, and Deputy Director (Adventure Cell) Manoj Chettri were also present during the meeting.