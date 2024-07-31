Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu Meets Union Minister Kiren Rijiju In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju today, accompanied by Deputy CM Chowna Mein, to discuss the state’s development.

During the meeting, Khandu sought assistance from the Ministry of Minority Affairs for infrastructure development in the state, highlighting the need for improved roads, highways, and bridges.

The Chief Minister also shared a copy of the memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting support for the state’s development initiatives.

Khandu praised Rijiju, stating that he is a “great source of strength and guidance” and his insights are “extremely useful” for the state’s progress.

The meeting focused on various aspects of Arunachal Pradesh’s development, including expansion of road networks, establishment of modern facilities, and enhancements in essential services.