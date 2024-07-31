Nagaland: State Commissioner Advocates For Enhanced Support For Persons With Disabilities

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 31: State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Diethono Nakhro, has emphasized the need for increased support and accessibility for persons with disabilities. Speaking at a distribution camp for persons with disabilities in Kohima, Nakhro highlighted the importance of activating District Level Committees on Disability, many of which are not functioning as mandated by the Disability Act.

Nakhro noted that affected families receive limited support from society, the church, and the government, stressing the need for greater awareness and inclusivity.

Kohima Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant echoed Nakhro’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of creating a more accessible society. He urged the community to be more aware of the needs of persons with disabilities and to work towards greater inclusivity.

The distribution camp, organized by the District Level Committee on Disability and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, provided assistive aids and appliances to persons with disabilities under the scheme Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase, Fitting of Aids and Appliances