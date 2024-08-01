Manipur Chief Minister Calls For Peace Amid Unrest, Investigation Underway

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 1: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced in the Assembly today that the state government is making significant progress in peace negotiations, with multiple meetings held in Silchar, Assam. While refraining from disclosing the participants involved, Singh assured that an announcement would be made soon.

Singh described the ongoing violence as an “unexpected and unwanted turn of events” and warned that extreme measures, including arrests, might worsen the grim law and order situation. He also highlighted the challenges posed by politicization of certain issues, appealing to all parties to refrain from such activities.

In response to queries from Congress MLAs, Singh revealed that a retired Supreme Court judge is investigating the violence, which has claimed 226 lives. Delays in arrests have been attributed to mob-like conditions and obstruction by groups. The investigation aims to identify lapses contributing to the violence and fix responsibility accordingly.

The Chief Minister’s announcement and appeals come amidst ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in the state.