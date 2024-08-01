Manipur: Meitei And Hmar Representatives Agree On Peaceful Measures In Jiribam During High-Level Meeting

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 1: A significant meeting took place at Group Centre CRPF, Dayapur, Cachar, Assam, where representatives from the Meitei and Hmar communities of Jiribam District convened. Moderated by the Jiribam district administration, the meeting included key officials such as DC Jiribam, DIG CRPF Jiribam, Commandant 39 Assam Rifles, SP Jiribam, and Commandant 87 Battalion CRPF, along with representatives from Thadou, Mizo, and Paite communities.

The parties involved reached several agreements aimed at restoring and maintaining peace. They pledged to make concerted efforts to prevent incidents of arson and firing, ensure full cooperation with security forces, and facilitate controlled and coordinated movement in the region.

The next hearing is scheduled to take place after August 15.