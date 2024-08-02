Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland State College Of Teacher Education Holds First Graduation Day

Kohima, Aug 2: In a momentous occasion, the Nagaland State College of Teacher Education held its inaugural Graduation Day program at the college campus in Kohima, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s history.

Professor Glen T. Thong, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University, Kohima Campus, graced the event as the Graduation Guest and conferred degrees to the proud graduates. A total of 46 teachers from the 2024 batch received their degrees, marking the beginning of their journey as educators.

