Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

BSF And Tripura Police Disrupt Drug Smuggling Operation At Indo-Bangladesh Border

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
NET Web Desk

Agartala, Oct 4: In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura Police successfully foiled a drug smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Authorities confiscated a substantial quantity of Ganja and Eskuf, valued at ₹4,64,288, which was intended for illegal transportation into Bangladesh.

The operation was conducted based on credible intelligence regarding ongoing smuggling activities. The timely intervention of security forces prevented the narcotics from crossing the border, reflecting their commitment to combating drug trafficking and enhancing security in the region.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to tackle cross-border crime. Investigations are currently underway to determine the source of the seized drugs and the individuals involved in the smuggling operation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News