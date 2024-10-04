BSF And Tripura Police Disrupt Drug Smuggling Operation At Indo-Bangladesh Border

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Oct 4: In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura Police successfully foiled a drug smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Authorities confiscated a substantial quantity of Ganja and Eskuf, valued at ₹4,64,288, which was intended for illegal transportation into Bangladesh.

The operation was conducted based on credible intelligence regarding ongoing smuggling activities. The timely intervention of security forces prevented the narcotics from crossing the border, reflecting their commitment to combating drug trafficking and enhancing security in the region.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to tackle cross-border crime. Investigations are currently underway to determine the source of the seized drugs and the individuals involved in the smuggling operation.