Lok Sabha MP Kriti Devi Debbarman Urges Union Health Minister JP Nadda for AIIMS-like Medical Facility in East Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 03, 2024: The Member of Parliament for the 2-East Tripura Constituency Kriti Devi Debbarman addressed a crucial appeal to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda. In her letter, Debbarman called for the establishment of an AIIMS-like medical college and hospital on a plot of land adjacent to the existing Dhalai District Hospital in Ambassa.

Highlighting the persistent challenges faced by residents in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) regions, Debbarman emphasized the urgent need for advanced healthcare infrastructure. “The residents are currently facing a critical gap in advanced healthcare services and medical education in the area, and hence, they require an AIIMS-like Medical College Hospital to address the issue,” she stated.

Debbarman underscored that the Tripura State Government had previously submitted a proposal to the Health Ministry under the centrally sponsored scheme (CSS). This proposal outlines the creation of a 100-bedded medical college hospital to be integrated with the Dhalai District Hospital.

She provided context regarding the progress of this proposal, noting that the local district administration has already identified potential sites for the project. “Specifically, there are 10 acres of land adjacent to the existing district hospital in Dhalai district at Ambassa and 14 acres in the adjacent Lalchari area,” Debbarman explained.

Emphasizing the significance of the project, she urged the Health Ministry to prioritize and expedite the review and approval process. “The establishment of this AIIMS-like Medical College Hospital would serve as a critical milestone in bridging the healthcare gap in our tribal areas and providing much-needed medical services and educational opportunities,” Debbarman added.

In her appeal, Debbarman also highlighted the profound impact that Nadda’s support could have on the well-being and development of tribal communities in the region. “Your support in this matter will greatly impact the well-being and development of our tribal communities. I am confident that with your intervention, this initiative will advance swiftly, bringing substantial benefits to our region,” she said.

Debbarman expressed her anticipation of a positive response and remains available for any further discussions or information needed to facilitate the project.