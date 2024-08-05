SC Extends Justice Gita Mittal Committee’s Term By 6 Months To Continue Probe Into Manipur Violence

NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court today extended the term of the Justice Gita Mittal Committee by six months to continue its investigation into the humanitarian aspects of the ethnic violence in Manipur.

The committee, constituted in August last year, is tasked with addressing the humanitarian concerns stemming from the ethnic clashes in Manipur, including enquiring into violence against women, providing support to survivors, and ensuring comprehensive medical and psychological care.

The extension was granted by a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, after Senior Advocate Vibha Makhija, amicus curiae for the committee, submitted that an extension was necessary for the committee to complete its important work.

The Justice Gita Mittal Committee, comprising former Chief Justices and Judges of various High Courts, has a wide-ranging mandate, including submitting a report to the Court on the steps required to meet the needs of survivors, ensuring free and comprehensive medical and psychological care, and looking into the disbursement of necessary compensations to victims of sexual assault and violence.