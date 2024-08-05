Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Reviews Upgradation of Power Infrastructure; Highlights Significance of Replacing Old Electricity Transmission Lines

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 5, 2024: Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha on Monday emphasized the urgent need to implement central government schemes for the development of electricity services in Tripura. He highlighted the importance of replacing old power transmission lines across the state to ensure a reliable power supply.

“The state government is committed to providing uninterrupted power supply to our consumers by adopting multifaceted programs,” said Chief Minister Dr Saha while chairing a review meeting held at the Secretariat in Agartala on Monday. “We must ensure that quality is maintained in the implementation of various projects by the Central and State Governments. Any issues that arise should be promptly identified and resolved,” he added.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dr Saha reviewed the progress and success of various projects under the Power Department. He stressed the need for awareness regarding the use of air conditioners (AC) to maintain the required load balance in power transformers. “The department should launch initiatives to educate people about the efficient use of ACs,” he stated. “Regular repair and maintenance of electrical transformers are also crucial.”

Dr. Saha urged the Power Department to focus on developing renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy. “We need to encourage the use of solar energy in private and government buildings. Special campaigns should be initiated to increase solar energy adoption,” he added. He also called for proactive measures to ensure the timely collection of electricity bills, suggesting that bill collection camps be organized in every subdivision of the state.

Addressing the issue of consumer grievances, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the helpline number 1912. “Any calls related to electricity problems should be addressed swiftly,” he said.

Power Minister Ratanlal Nath, who was also present at the meeting, highlighted the necessity of consumer awareness regarding timely bill payments. “We need to identify and take action against those using electricity illegally,” he remarked, underscoring the importance of legal compliance and revenue collection.

The meeting underscored the Tripura government’s dedication to modernizing the state’s power infrastructure and ensuring sustainable energy solutions for its citizens.