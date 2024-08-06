Manipur: Essential Supplies Delivered To Champu Khangpok Floating Village On Loktak Lake Amid Ongoing Hardships

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 6: The Loktak Development Authority (LDA) has provided a crucial second shipment of essential supplies to Champu Khangpok Floating Village, where residents have been isolated for over two weeks by dense floating vegetation known as ‘phumdis’. The village has faced severe hardships as strong winds trapped the phumdis, cutting off access to vital resources.

Superintending Engineer Ng.Sanajaoba Meetei and Project Coordinator RK Keshokumar Singh personally delivered food and medical supplies to the stranded villagers. The LDA is also working on removing the phumdis to restore normalcy and enable the resumption of fishing activities, vital for the villagers’ livelihood.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur District, Lourembam Bikram, IAS, has been instrumental in supporting the relief efforts, using available district funds to assist the affected community.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Chairman Asnikumar Moirangthem, the LDA remains committed to balancing ecological conservation with community support, ensuring both the health of Loktak Lake and the welfare of its dependent communities.