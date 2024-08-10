Manipur: Indefinite Bandh By Affected Land Owners Committee Longmai (CALA) On NH 37 Called Off

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 10: An indefinite bandh that had been affecting National Highway-37 and National Project Works since midnight has been called off with immediate effect.

This decision follows a successful understanding reached between local MLA Dinganglung Gangmei, Chairman of the Hill Area Committee (HAC) Manipur, and the leaders of the Affected Land Owners Committee.

The local MLA assured the committee that a joint meeting with the Chief Minister will be held on August 15 in Imphal to address their concerns. In response, Mr. Wilson Kamei, Chairman of the Affected Land Owners Committee, stated that if the government fails to address their demands during this meeting, they may resume the bandh in the near future.

Normal vehicular movement has now resumed along the affected routes.