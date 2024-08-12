Sikkim: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Visits Siddeshwar Dham, Offers Prayers And Inaugurates New Initiatives

NET Web Desk

Namchi, August 12: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay visited Siddeshwar Dham in Namchi today, offering prayers during the auspicious month of Shravan. He was accompanied by Krishna Rai, Minister Bhoj Raj Rai, MLA N.B. Pradhan, and other officials.

Upon arrival, the Chief Minister was warmly received by temple authorities and local residents. He participated in traditional rituals, including a special prayer ceremony conducted by temple priests.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the opportunity to seek divine blessings and highlighted Siddeshwar Dham’s significance as a spiritual destination for locals and tourists. He noted that his visit provided a moment of personal reflection and a chance to pray for Sikkim’s continued prosperity.

The Chief Minister joined a tree plantation drive organized by the Siddeshwar Dham administration, aiming to enhance the region’s green cover and promote environmental sustainability. He also inaugurated a newly established library featuring rare and historical texts, expected to be a valuable resource for researchers, students, and devotees.