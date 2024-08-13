Kohima Bar Association Alleges Illicit Police-Advocate Nexus In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 13: The Kohima Bar Association (KBA) has raised a red flag over an alleged illicit nexus between advocates and police in Nagaland, compromising the rights of accused persons.

In a shocking revelation, the KBA claimed that police and jail officials are coercing accused individuals or their relatives to appoint specific advocates, who have pre-existing connections with the authorities. This arrangement allegedly involves sharing a percentage of legal fees, with contact details and documents of handpicked advocates readily available at police stations.

Citing Article 22 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to engage an advocate of one’s choice, the KBA has accused the authorities of violating this fundamental right. The association has brought this matter to the attention of the Director General of Police, Nagaland, demanding coercive action to address this issue and ensure the integrity of the legal system.