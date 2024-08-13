Tripura Medical Students Protest Brutal Murder of Female Doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 13, 2024: Tripura’s medical students have united in protest against the horrific murder of a female doctor on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The students of GB Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) have announced a strike, which will continue until 5 PM on Tuesday demanding swift justice for the victim and immediate punishment for the perpetrators.

The tragic incident took place on August 9, when a female doctor was attacked while she was sleeping at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The assailant not only raped but also brutally murdered her, sparking outrage and protests among medical students nationwide.

In a show of solidarity, medical students from various states have been demonstrating over the past few days. Joining this wave of protests, students from GB Hospital and AGMC have voiced their demands for enhanced security measures for women doctors and accountability from the hospital administration.

One of the protesting medical students expressed their concerns, stating, “There is no security for women doctors’ in the hospital. The incident on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is a stark reminder of this. A female doctor on duty was raped and brutally murdered. We are observing a strike until 5 PM today to protest this heinous act.”

The students have called for the resignation of those in charge at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and demanded that the accused be brought to justice without delay. “We demand that the persons in charge of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital should resign, and the accused involved in the murder should be punished immediately,” the student added.

The medical community continues to stand in solidarity, seeking justice for their fallen colleague and advocating for safer working conditions for all healthcare professionals.