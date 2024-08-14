Kuber Bhandari Sworn In As Sikkim’s New State Information Commissioner

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 14: In a ceremony held at the Tashiling Secretariat’s conference hall today, Kuber Bhandari took oath as Sikkim’s new State Information Commissioner. The oath was administered by State Chief Information Commissioner, Y P Gurung.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak, DGP A K Singh, and Additional Chief Secretary R Telang, among others. The dignitaries presented khada and bouquets to Bhandari, welcoming him to his new role.

Bhandari, a retired secretary, has previously served in various departments of the government. His appointment as State Information Commissioner was notified by Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary, Department of Personnel, earlier in the ceremony.