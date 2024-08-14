Nagaland To Host State-Level Independence Day Celebration At Civil Secretariat Plaza In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 14: The state of Nagaland is all set to celebrate the 78th Independence Day with a grand event at the Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will hoist the national flag and take the rashtriya salute from 19 parade contingents.

The event, scheduled for August 15, will also witness the launch of the Chief Minister’s Universal Life Insurance Scheme, a new initiative aimed at benefiting the citizens of Nagaland.

The celebrations will showcase the state’s patriotism and commitment to the nation, with a grand display of parade contingents and cultural events. The event is expected to be attended by dignitaries, officials, and citizens from across the state.