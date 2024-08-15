CM Rio Reiterates Commitment To Nagaland’s Development And Naga Political Issue Solution

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 15: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the all-round development of the state and resolving the long-standing Naga Political issue. Addressing the 78th Independence Day celebration in Kohima, CM Rio emphasized the need to bridge both physical and human capital gaps to ensure inclusive growth.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s efforts to resolve the Naga Political issue, including the formation of a Political Affairs Committee and continued engagement with all stakeholders. He expressed optimism that a lasting solution would be found soon.

CM Rio also expressed pride over Nagaland’s achievement in surpassing 33% women representation in the recent Urban Local Bodies election, setting a new precedent for the future. Additionally, he acknowledged the need for more handholding in the Eastern Region and reiterated his government’s open-door policy to resolve the ENPO issue.