Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Police Forms SITs To Probe “Bomb-Like Substances” After ULFA(I) Threat

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 19: Assam Police has formed special investigation teams (SITs) in 10 districts to probe the discovery of “bomb-like substances” following a threat by the banned ULFA(I) to trigger serial blasts on Independence Day. Special DGP Harmeet Singh is touring the state, holding security meetings with district police officials, amid opposition demands for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s resignation over the intelligence lapse.

The SITs, led by additional superintendents of police, will investigate the substances found in 10 locations, including Guwahati, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, and Nalbari. Singh assured that those responsible will face consequences and emphasized the police’s commitment to public safety.

Review meetings are being held across the state to determine effective strategies moving forward. Singh warned that anyone attempting to harm Assam’s citizens will face consequences. The police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure public safety and security.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News