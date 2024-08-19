Assam Police Forms SITs To Probe “Bomb-Like Substances” After ULFA(I) Threat

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 19: Assam Police has formed special investigation teams (SITs) in 10 districts to probe the discovery of “bomb-like substances” following a threat by the banned ULFA(I) to trigger serial blasts on Independence Day. Special DGP Harmeet Singh is touring the state, holding security meetings with district police officials, amid opposition demands for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s resignation over the intelligence lapse.

The SITs, led by additional superintendents of police, will investigate the substances found in 10 locations, including Guwahati, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, and Nalbari. Singh assured that those responsible will face consequences and emphasized the police’s commitment to public safety.

Review meetings are being held across the state to determine effective strategies moving forward. Singh warned that anyone attempting to harm Assam’s citizens will face consequences. The police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure public safety and security.