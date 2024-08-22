India’s Ministry of External Affairs Refutes Responsibility for Bangladesh Floods

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 22, 2024: The Ministry of External Affairs of India clarified that India is not responsible for the recent floods in Bangladesh. The statement specifically addressed claims that the opening of the Dumbur Dam on the Gomati River in Tripura had exacerbated the flood situation in Bangladesh, labeling these claims as factually incorrect.

The Ministry in a statement issued on Thursday highlighted that the Gomati River, which flows between India and Bangladesh, has experienced the heaviest rainfall of the year over the past few days. The Dumbur Dam, located more than 120 kilometers upstream from the Bangladesh border, is a low-height dam (approximately 30 meters) primarily used for electricity generation. Notably, Bangladesh receives 40 MW of electricity from Tripura through this grid.

The statement further detailed that heavy rains have persisted since August 21 across Tripura and the neighboring districts of Bangladesh. Data up to 3 PM on August 21 indicated a rising trend in water levels, leading to communication disruptions due to power outages caused by the flooding.

The Ministry emphasized that flooding in rivers shared by India and Bangladesh is a mutual challenge that affects people on both sides of the border. It called for increased cooperation between the two nations to address and mitigate the impacts of such natural disasters.

“Flooding in common rivers between India and Bangladesh is a joint problem, causing suffering to people on both sides and requiring mutual cooperation to resolve,” the statement read.

This clarification aims to dispel misinformation and foster collaborative efforts to manage the shared water resources and mitigate flood risks effectively.