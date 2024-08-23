Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Government To Review Liquor Prohibition Law And Communication Programme

Kohima, August 23: The Nagaland government has announced plans to review two significant laws during the upcoming monsoon session of the state Assembly, scheduled from August 27 to 29.

The Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act of 1989, in place for over three decades, is up for revision to address evolving societal needs and ensure its effectiveness.

The communitisation programme, introduced to enhance power sector efficiency, is also under review, with the potential for repeal. The programme had installed a single-point metering system and shifted responsibility for power tariff collection to village authorities.

A cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Office discussed the potential revisions, with Minister and Government Spokesperson K.G. Kenye revealing the government’s plans to review and potentially reform the laws.

