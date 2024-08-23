SCERT Sikkim Celebrates National Space Day With Focus On India’s Space Saga

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 23: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Sikkim observed National Space Day with great zeal, commemorating the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. The event, held on August 23, 2024, was attended by esteemed guests, faculty members, teacher trainees, and students.

Joint Director Tshering Lhamu Bhutia welcomed the participants, followed by a thought-provoking lecture by Kalzen Dolma Tamang, Scientist B, on “Leveraging Space Technology for Societal Benefit.” The lecture highlighted the Department of Science and Technology’s initiatives in providing up-to-date information using GIS and remote sensing.

The event also featured a poster exhibition by DIET Gangtok, showcasing posters prepared by teacher trainees. A quiz competition on India’s Space Program was organized, with four teams from DIET Gangtok participating. Binod Basnett, Lecturer, conducted the quiz.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Lensong Lepcha, Assistant Professor. Parijit Sutradhar, Assistant Professor, SCERT, coordinated the event.

National Space Day is celebrated on August 23 every year to mark the achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.