Nagaland: CTAN Opposes Special Recruitment Drive, Demands Cancellation

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 24: The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has strongly opposed the Health & Family Welfare department’s notification for a special recruitment drive for 280 posts, citing violations of NPSC rules and the Constitution.

CTAN convener Meshenlo Kath and co-convener Kaqheto highlighted that the notification contravenes NPSC Rule 9(4) and Article 16 of the Constitution, which mandate open exams for technical and non-technical posts.

CTAN demands the cancellation of the notification and requisition of 280 posts to NPSC or NSSB, as per vacancies listed on November 2, 2022. They warned of democratic action from August 26 if their demands are not met.

The association slammed the recruitment drive as unfair, considering Nagaland’s high unemployment rate. They urged the department to make a timely and wise decision for the welfare of aspirants, particularly medical aspirants.