Five Accused Arrested In Lamsang Shooting Incident

NET Web Desk

Imphal, August 26: In a significant development, the police in Imphal West district have apprehended five individuals, including a teenager, for their alleged involvement in the recent Lamsang shooting incident.

According to police reports, the accused were involved in an exchange of gunfire near the Koutruk Primary School and Community Hall in Lamsang, under the Lamsang Police station. The clash broke out between two armed groups, resulting in injuries to at least three individuals.

A team from Lamsang police station promptly responded to the situation, rushing to the spot to contain the violence. The gunfight was sparked by a heated argument between the two groups, leading to the injuries and subsequent arrests.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pukhrambam Binit alias Amar Meitei (19), Longjam Momocha alias Vishal Meitei (34), Thokchom Loyasana alias Yaiphaba (41), Wangkhem Dilip Meitei (45), and Ningthoujam Ibomcha Meitei (40). Notably, Pukhrambam Binit, a resident of Langjing Achouba village, sustained bullet injuries on his knees and was arrested while receiving treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

The accused are currently under police custody, with further legal proceedings being taken up against them. The police control room report confirmed that the situation is under control, and the investigation is ongoing.