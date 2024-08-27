Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu Meets World Rafting Federation Officials, Explores Rafting Opportunities In State

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with top officials from the World Rafting Federation and the Indian Rafting Federation in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss hosting national and international rafting championships in the state.

Khandu met with Danilo Barmaz, President of the World Rafting Federation, and SPS Sikand, President of the Indian Rafting Federation, to explore the potential of Arunachal Pradesh’s rivers for water sports.

The Chief Minister expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead, stating, “With our state’s mighty rivers, Arunachal holds tremendous potential for water sports, and I am excited about the opportunities ahead!”

The meeting aimed to leverage Arunachal Pradesh’s natural resources to promote water sports and tourism in the region.