Assam Rifles Conducts Mega Medical and Dental Camp for Flood-Displaced Locals in Gomati District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2024: In a commendable effort to provide essential services and support to the flood-displaced people of Gomati District, Assam Rifles authorities organized a large-scale free medical and dental camp at the Amarpur Relief Camp on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of Assam Rifles’ ongoing flood relief and rescue operation, codenamed “JAL RAHAT,” which commenced on August 21, 2024. A dedicated team of experienced doctors and medical staff from Assam Rifles, along with one Medical Officer and two assistants from the District Hospital in Gomati, provided crucial medical services to both local villagers and camp inmates. A total of 442 individuals benefited from the comprehensive medical and dental services offered.

In addition to medical assistance, Assam Rifles distributed relief materials such as sanitary pads and hygiene kits to the camp inmates. Their commitment to holistic care underscores their role as first responders during the current flood situation in Gomati District. To date, Assam Rifles has rescued 2,114 citizens in Tripura.

MLA Ranjit Das, representing the Amarpur Legislative Assembly, visited the medical camp and expressed appreciation for the tireless efforts of Assam Rifles in providing much-needed relief to those affected by the floods.