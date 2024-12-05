Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Rifles Recovers Illegal Areca Nuts Worth Rs 56 Lakhs In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force (Mizoram), recovered a substantial quantity of illegal areca nuts in the Champhai district of Mizoram. The authorities seized 8,000 kilograms of contraband areca nuts, valued at Rs 56 lakhs, in the Ngur area.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat smuggling activities along the Indo-Myanmar border and curb illegal trade in the region. The recovery highlights the continuous challenges faced by security forces in maintaining regional security.

