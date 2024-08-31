Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Government Boosts Hospital Security After Kolkata Tragedy

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 31: In response to the alleged rape and killing of a healthcare professional in a state-run Kolkata hospital, the Assam government has issued an urgent directive to enhance safety and security measures for doctors and healthcare professionals across all hospitals in the state.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and Director General of Police G P Singh convened a meeting to review medical college security, focusing on enhanced CCTV coverage, scanner mechanisms, police outposts, and dedicated restrooms for healthcare staff in both government and private hospitals.

The move comes after directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and a Supreme Court order, emphasizing the need for improved security measures to protect healthcare professionals.

