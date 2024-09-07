Manipur: Security Forces Conduct Combing Operations In Churachandpur; Bunkers Destroyed

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 7: Police teams and additional security forces have been deployed to the adjoining areas of hill ranges and valleys following an escalation of violence. Security forces destroyed two bunkers in Mualsang village and one in Laika Mualsau, totaling three bunkers on Friday.

Earlier, police teams from Bishnupur District, including Superintendent of Police (SP) and other officers, were attack by suspected Kuki militants. The attackers opened fire on the police, but the security forces responded swiftly, repelling the assault. A military chopper has since been deployed to conduct aerial patrols and monitor the situation.

Kuki militants launched long-range rockets into two civilian areas in Bishnupur District on Friday. The attack resulted in the death of a 78-year-old civilian, RK Rabei of Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai, and left six others injured in Moirang Khoiru Leikai.

A statement from the Manipur Police Control Room confirmed that senior officers, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), are on the ground to manage the situation and coordinate an immediate response. High-level security meetings have been convened to assess the law and order situation.

“Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise,” the statement said.

The situation remains tense, and additional security measures have been put in place to prevent further violence.