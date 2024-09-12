Sikkim: Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan Rally Held In Namchi District

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, September 12: Under the aegis of the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan, a rally cum awareness programme was held at Sadam today, led by Ms Anjeeta Rajalim, Zilla Adhyaksha, Namchi.

The rally aimed to raise awareness about the negative impact of drug abuse and emphasized the need for collective efforts to create a drug-free society. Ms Rajalim was joined by Ms Kala Chettri, Panchayat President, and other officials, SHG members, teachers, and students from Rabitar Secondary School.

The Adhyaksha also highlighted the importance of digital inclusivity and urged the community to work towards building a better society. She acknowledged the vision of the Chief Minister for the Nasha Mukt Sikkim initiative, aimed at making the state free from drug abuse.

The rally commenced at Rock Dara and concluded at Zero Gumti Phatak, Sadam. Similar rallies and awareness programs were held across all GPUs in Namchi district, aiming to raise awareness among rural communities.

Ms Rajalim expressed her gratitude to all participants and partners for their support in making the programme a success.