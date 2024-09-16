Assam: Mankachar Police Apprehends 5 Bangladeshi Nationals In Cross Border Operation

NET Web Desk

In a significant operation Mankachar police apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals during a routine naka search on Mirjumla Road in the South Salmara Mankachar district, along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The detainees, intercepted around 9 PM, were identified as Sabina Aftan, Santa Begum, Pinky Akhtara, Akash Hussain, and Shafiqul Mondal. They were traveling in a tempo from Meghalaya to Mankachar.

Further investigation revealed that the group had illegally crossed into India through the international border in the Dalu region of Meghalaya. Police are probing the circumstances of their entry and investigating potential links to broader cross-border movement networks.

The tempo driver, Akhirul Islam, a resident of Pesarkandi village, was also detained, and the tempo (AS-17C-3808) was seized for further examination.

The Superintendent of Police for South Salmara Mankachar district has arrived at the Mankachar police station to commence interrogation of the detained individuals.