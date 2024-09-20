Manipur: Security Forces Arrest Three Militants For Alleged Extortion

NET Web Desk

Security forces in Manipur arrested three cadres of the banned militant outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) for alleged extortion activities in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, officials said.

The militants were apprehended in the Ghari area of Imphal West on Thursday for their involvement in extortion in the Sekmai and Thangmeiband regions, police reported. The arrested individuals have been identified as Maibam Bronson Singh (24), Yumnam Lanchenba (21), and Soubam Nongpoknganba Meitei (52).

A 9mm pistol, along with a magazine and live ammunition, was recovered from their possession, police said. The authorities are continuing to investigate the extortion network linked to the group.