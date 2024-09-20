Tripura Government Urges Action on Skyrocketing Airfares Between Agartala and Kolkata: Sushanta Chowdhury Writes to Union CA Minister

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 20, 2024: The Government of Tripura has raised concerns regarding the steep rise in airfares on the Agartala-Kolkata route, which has significantly impacted travelers. Sushanta Chowdhury, Tripura’s Minister for Tourism and Transport, has written a formal letter to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, urging immediate intervention.

In the letter, Chowdhury highlights that airfares for the 327-kilometer flight between Agartala and Kolkata have surged to an alarming range of ₹10,000 to ₹12,000. With the upcoming festive season, there is a growing apprehension that these prices might rise even further, adding to the woes of the people of Tripura. This issue was also discussed in the recent Tripura Legislative Assembly session, where it was met with unified disapproval by both the ruling and opposition parties.

The Government of Tripura has already reduced VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 16% to 1% in an effort to promote air travel within the region. However, Chowdhury noted that airlines are taking advantage of this reduction to expand services on other routes, such as those connecting Kolkata to major cities like Chennai and Bangalore, instead of providing benefits to travelers on the Agartala-Kolkata and Agartala-Guwahati routes. As a result, passengers from the North Eastern states continue to face exorbitant fares without any significant improvement in service.

Chowdhury’s letter calls for the Ministry of Civil Aviation to introduce a cap on the maximum airfare for the Agartala-Kolkata and Agartala-Guwahati routes. This step is seen as crucial to ease the financial burden on passengers and ensure equitable pricing across domestic flight sectors.

The plea for fare regulation has gained traction in both regional and national media, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with the current airfare structure. The Tripura government hopes that swift action by the Civil Aviation Ministry will provide relief to passengers and stimulate regional connectivity.