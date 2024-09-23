Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Meets AIFF President To Boost Football Development

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay met with All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey today to discuss boosting football development in the state. The talks focused on initiatives to provide better opportunities for aspiring Sikkimese footballers, highlighting the region’s club culture and its role in promoting grassroots football. Chief Minister Tamang stressed the importance of nurturing young talent to build the next generation of footballers.

President Chaubey praised Sikkim’s efforts in promoting football, expressing appreciation for the approach taken. He assured the AIFF’s full support in fostering the growth of football in the region. This meeting marks a significant step towards elevating football in Sikkim, providing a platform for young players to shine.