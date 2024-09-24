Nagaland Police Seize Over 9,500 Bottles Of Illegal Liquor In State-Wide Crackdown

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 24: In a surprise checking operation conducted on September 21, Nagaland Police seized 9,583 bottles of illegal liquor from suspected places across the state.

The coordinated effort involved the District Executive Force, Nagaland Armed Police, and Indian Reserve Battalions. The two-hour drive resulted in 28 cases being registered and 30 persons arrested under Section 44(e) of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989.

This enforcement drive aims to curb the sale and storage of illegal liquor in the state, reinforcing Nagaland’s total prohibition policy.