Assam Government Renames Newly Created Sub-Districts As Co-Districts

Guwahati, Oct 2: The Assam government has officially redesignated its newly established sub-districts as “co-districts.” This change follows a government order that overrides previous notifications issued on September 12, 2023, and September 28, 2024. The renaming aims to improve the clarity and function of the state’s administrative framework.

With this rebranding, the position of Additional District Commissioner will now be referred to as Co-District Commissioner (CDC). The term “Xama-Zilla” will be used in Assamese for these co-districts, while the official title for the Co-District Commissioner will be “Xama-Zilla Aayukta.” This alignment with local terminology is intended to strengthen communication between government officials and residents.

Starting October 4, 39 co-districts across 21 districts in Assam will begin operations. This initiative is designed to streamline access to government services, allowing residents to manage their administrative tasks directly at the co-district offices instead of having to visit the District Commissioner’s office. The goal is to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of public services.

The creation of co-district offices marks an important advancement in local governance in Assam. By establishing these offices as the central point for administrative services, the government aims to foster a more responsive and effective system that addresses the needs of its citizens.