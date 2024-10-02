Assam Police Crack Down On Illegal Immigration, Arrest 12

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 2 : Assam Police on Tuesday evening arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals in Hatsingimari while they were attempting to return to Bangladesh after working in various parts of India. The group had entered Indian territory illegally through the Dawki region of Meghalaya.

The arrests were made during an operation led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border) Islam Uddin, following a tip-off. The individuals were found in the Fulerchar area, reportedly en route back to their home country after laboring in Tamil Nadu.

During the operation, authorities seized fake Aadhaar cards from nine of the detained individuals. Those arrested include Mohammad Ariful Islam (36) from Dhaka, Monir Hossain (38) from Gaibandha, and several others from Mymensingh.

Following their arrest, the South Salmara-Mankachar district police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), deported the individuals to Bangladesh through the international border, in accordance with legal procedures. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of Assam Police to address illegal immigration and maintain border security.