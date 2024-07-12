Manipur Legislative Assembly Session To Begin On July 31

NET Web Desk

Imphal, 12 July: The Manipur Cabinet has announced that the state Assembly session will convene on July 31, 2024. This decision was disclosed by Sapam Ranjan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and DIPR, who is also the government spokesperson, during a press briefing held today.

Minister Sapam Ranjan shared that this upcoming session follows the previous one, which concluded on March 5, 2024. The Cabinet meeting, which covered 43 agenda items, resulted in several significant decisions.

Key legislative amendments are on the agenda, including revisions to the Manipur Private School Registration and Regulation Act of 2017 and the DMU Act concerning Vice-Chancellor selection and tenure. In the healthcare sector, new rules under the Manipur Health Service dental regulations will be formulated.

The Cabinet will also examine the recruitment process within the Directorate of Economics and Statistics. A committee will investigate any irregularities, and any recruitment found to be irregular will be annulled. Additionally, the Transport Department plans to auction fancy vehicle registration numbers via the EVAHAN portal, and the Panchayati Raj Department will create new posts.

Furthermore, decisions regarding land allocation for airport expansion and other developments were finalized, Minister Sapam Ranjan confirmed.