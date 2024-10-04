Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Meghalaya High Court

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 4: Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. The oath of office was administered by Governor CH Vijayashankar at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Justice Mukerji, who previously served as a judge on the Calcutta High Court, succeeds Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan, following his retirement.

The appointment was officially confirmed by the Department of Justice on September 21, in accordance with Article 217 of the Indian Constitution.

With this new role, Justice Mukerji will begin his duties immediately in the Meghalaya High Court.