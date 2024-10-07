Historic Milestone in Tripura: Artificial Limb Donated to Leprosy Survivor

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 07, 2024: In a landmark event held at the Tripura’s Dhalai District Disability Rehabilitation Center on Monday, a woman who survived leprosy was given an artificial limb. The program was organized with the support of the District Chief Medical Officer marked a significant achievement in the state’s healthcare efforts.

Pabitra Tripura, a resident of SK Para at Ratan Nagar village under the Ganda Tuisa subdivision in Dhalai district, was the recipient of the artificial limb. Diagnosed with leprosy in 2016, Pabitra underwent treatment at various facilities before being referred to the district leprosy department for specialized care. “When I first went to the primary health center, I was immediately sent to the district leprosy department for better treatment,” Pabitra recalled.

After extensive testing, she was diagnosed with leprosy at Agartala GB Hospital. On March 16, 2024, Pabitra underwent an amputation at Agartala GBP Hospital. Following the surgery, the process of providing her with an artificial limb began, adhering to leprosy treatment guidelines. “The support I received was overwhelming. It gave me hope,” she said.

On October 7, 2024, Pabitra was finally fitted with the artificial limb during a ceremony at the Dhalai District Disability Rehabilitation Centre. This event marked the first time in Tripura that a leprosy patient had been cured and provided with an artificial limb. In addition to the prosthetic limb, Pabitra received a check for Rs 12,000 to cover surgery costs, and her husband was given Rs 50,000 by the Social Welfare Department for marrying a disabled woman. The total expenditure for the artificial limb was approximately Rs 1,66,000.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Ambassa BAC Chairman Parimal Debbarma, who lit the ceremonial lamp. Dhalai District Additional District Magistrate Subhash Acharya, Dhalai District Leprosy Officer Dr. Pritam Debbarma, and State Program Officer Dr. Bijoy Das were among the dignitaries present. “This is a proud moment for our district and a testament to our commitment to healthcare,” said Dr. Pritam Debbarma.

The event also saw the distribution of a hearing aid to a deaf individual, further highlighting the center’s dedication to supporting people with disabilities.