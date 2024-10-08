Mizoram: ZPM, MNF, HPC Announce Candidates For Silung Hills Council Elections

NET Web Desk

The ruling ZPM, opposition MNF, and Hmar People’s Convention (HPC) have announced their candidates for the upcoming Silung Hills Council elections, scheduled for November 5.

The ZPM and HPC have formed an alliance, with ZPM contesting eight seats and HPC contesting four. The MNF has tied up with HPC (Reformed), with MNF contesting 10 seats and HPC (R) contesting two.

ZPM’s candidate list includes four new faces, announced by party vice-president W Chhuanawma. Incumbent Chief Executive Member Lalvenhima Hmar will face MNF’s Vanlaltluangliana in Suangpuilawn.

MNF and HPC (R) have also nominated 12 candidates, with nine being first-timers.

The State Election Commission has set October 10 as the last date for filing nomination papers and October 14 for withdrawal of candidature. Counting of votes will occur immediately after polling.

The Silung Hills Council has 12 constituencies, covering 31 villages in Mizoram’s northeastern region.

In the 2019 council polls, MNF-HPC combine won 10 seats, with two going to Independent candidates. However, the ZPM-HPC alliance currently holds power after frequent changes in the council’s dynamics.

The Silung Hills Council was established in 2018 following a peace accord between Mizoram’s government and HPC (D).

A total of 23,789 voters, including 11,914 women, are eligible to vote.

Congress is expected to announce its candidates on Tuesday.