Telangana Governor Jishnu, Tripura Ministers & MP Extend Heartfelt Greetings to People of Tripura on ‘Sharadiya Durga Puja’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 08, 2024: On the auspicious occasion of ‘Sharadiya Durga Puja’, several prominent leaders and officials from Tripura have sent their warm wishes to the people, expressing hope for peace, prosperity, and unity. The greetings were shared by a wide array of dignitaries, including Telangana Governor and former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma, Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Minister Santana Chakma, former MP Pratima Bhoumik, MLA Sushanta Deb, MLA Antara Deb Sarkar, and Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Women Jharna Debbarma.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, reflecting on his deep connection to Tripura, said, “Although I currently serve as the Governor of Telangana, my roots in Tripura make it impossible for me to distance myself from Durga Puja. This festival holds immense emotional significance for every Bengali, and throughout the year, people eagerly await the arrival of the goddess. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Tripura during this sacred time.”

Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya echoed these sentiments, calling Durga Puja a celebration of unity. “Autumn Durga Puja is a time when people of all castes and communities come together. It’s a festival of togetherness, and I wish for peace and happiness to prevail in Tripura in the coming days,” he said.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, in his message highlighted the communal harmony embodied by Durga Puja in Tripura. “This is the largest festival celebrated in our state, and it is embraced by people of all religions. However, this year’s celebrations are marked by a sense of resilience, as Tripura recently endured devastating floods. The government has been actively working to support the victims, and we are committed to rebuilding their homes and lives,” he stated.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, while extending his greetings, drew attention to the significance of the festival in mythology. “Rama’s invocation of Goddess Durga during autumn, traditionally a spring festival, symbolized the fight against evil. In a similar way, I hope this year’s Durga Puja will help suppress the growing menace of drugs in Tripura and usher in joy and well-being for all,” Nath remarked.

Former union minister Pratima Bhoumik emphasized the spirit of solidarity in her message. “This year’s Durga Puja comes in the aftermath of a great calamity. Three districts were severely affected by the floods, and I appeal to all communities and clubs to extend their support to the victims during this festive season,” she urged.

Minister Santana Chakma and MLAs Sushanta Deb and Antara Deb Sarkar also sent their warm greetings, wishing the people of Tripura a joyful and peaceful Durga Puja. Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Women Jharna Debbarma, likewise conveyed her best wishes, expressing hope for a harmonious and prosperous celebration across the state.