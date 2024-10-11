Centre Releases Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore In Tax Devolution To States, Nagaland Gets Rs 1,014 Crore

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 11: The Union Government has released Rs 1.78 lakh crore to state governments as tax devolution, with Nagaland receiving Rs 1,014 crore.

This amount, significantly higher than the usual monthly devolution of Rs 89,086.50 crore, includes an advance installment to support states during the festive season.

Uttar Pradesh received the largest share of Rs 31,962 crore, followed by Bihar (Rs 17,921 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 13,987 crore). The funds aim to accelerate capital spending and support development and welfare-related expenditures.